Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Ideal Runtime for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Published on September 15, 2025 by swathy

Ideal Runtime for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to take the box-office by storm with his next offering OG and the film is all set for a grand release on September 25th. The makers have locked the final edit and the post-production work reached the final stages. Pawan Kalyan also completed dubbing for his part recently and OG will complete the censor formalities on Tuesday. The film’s final runtime would be around 2 hours and 30 minutes based on the final cuts from the Censor. This is an ideal runtime for an action drama.

OG is high on expectations and the trailer will be launched on September 18th. Pawan Kalyan will promote the film before the release. Emraan Hashmi is the lead antagonist and Priyanka Mohan is the leading lady. OG is a gangster drama set in Mumbai and Sujeeth is the director. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is currently working on the final background score of OG.

