Ideal Runtime for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to take the box-office by storm with his next offering OG and the film is all set for a grand release on September 25th. The makers have locked the final edit and the post-production work reached the final stages. Pawan Kalyan also completed dubbing for his part recently and OG will complete the censor formalities on Tuesday. The film’s final runtime would be around 2 hours and 30 minutes based on the final cuts from the Censor. This is an ideal runtime for an action drama.

OG is high on expectations and the trailer will be launched on September 18th. Pawan Kalyan will promote the film before the release. Emraan Hashmi is the lead antagonist and Priyanka Mohan is the leading lady. OG is a gangster drama set in Mumbai and Sujeeth is the director. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is currently working on the final background score of OG.