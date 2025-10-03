x
Home > Movie News

Idli Kottu gets Rejected in Telugu States

Published on October 3, 2025 by sankar

Idli Kottu gets Rejected in Telugu States

Talented Tamil actor Dhanush has scored super hits in Tollywood like Sir and Kubera. He is eager to work with more number of Tollywood directors. Dhanush directed an emotional entertainer which is titled Idly Kadai and he played the lead role in the film. Idly Kadai released as Idli Kottu in Telugu on October 1st. The film suffered badly to report minimum footfalls and the film was badly rejected by the audience in Telugu. The response for the film has been decent and it is performing well in Tamil.

But the Telugu version of Idly Kadai is badly rejected and it is an outright disaster. The film also suffered badly because of Kantara: Chapter 1 which opened on a super strong note in Telugu. Idli Kottu also featured Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R Parthiban, Samuthirakani and Rajkiran in other prominent roles. Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures produced this film jointly. Dhanush has completed the shoot of his next Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein which is due for release.

