Home > Politics

“If Anyone Harms Our Women, We Will Punish Them”: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Published on March 12, 2025 by swathy

“If Anyone Harms Our Women, We Will Punish Them”: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the Legislative Assembly on women’s empowerment, emphasizing that sustainable development is only possible when women are empowered.

Chandrababu Naidu announced that the government has signed an agreement with Rapido to provide employment opportunities for women. He also revealed a partnership with a central public sector undertaking to train 25,000 women.

“We have decided to increase gratuity for 42,000 ASHA workers,” Chandrababu Naidu stated. “We have also issued orders to increase gratuity for Anganwadi workers and helpers, and the government is ready to approve maternity leave.” The Chief Minister added that they plan to implement the P4 policy this month.

Chandrababu Naidu explained that through Vision Management Units in constituencies, they aim to transform women in DWCRA groups into entrepreneurs. “The coalition government gives highest priority to women’s safety and dignity,” he asserted firmly.

With a stern warning, he declared, “If anyone disrespects women or harasses them on social media, we will catch them from anywhere in the world and punish them.”

The Chief Minister detailed that the government has sanctioned Rs. 4,217 crore in Streenidhi loans. “We have also provided interest-free loans worth Rs. 300 crore to SC and ST women,” he added. Looking ahead, Naidu revealed that their target is to provide loans worth Rs. 65,000 crore through DWCRA groups next year.

Highlighting the global recognition of Araku coffee from tribal areas, Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that personalities like Anand Mahindra are promoting it widely. “We’ve decided to get certification and traceability for this organic product,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his vision to create an Amul-like brand for products made by women in the state. He pointed out that banana fiber is being used to make clothes and bags, and even horsehair is providing opportunities for wealth creation.

Chandrababu Naidu concluded by highlighting that gender equality must lead to economic and social equality, noting that women’s empowerment began with the TDP government. “It was NTR who gave equal rights to women in property”.

