Home > Politics > IF-ELSE of YS Jagan’s EVM Comments: Can Jagan Never Become CM Again?

IF-ELSE of YS Jagan’s EVM Comments: Can Jagan Never Become CM Again?

Published on June 26, 2024 by ratnasri

IF-ELSE of YS Jagan’s EVM Comments: Can Jagan Never Become CM Again?

Following the unexpected defeat of the YSRCP in the 2024 elections, its chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, made comments indirectly suggesting that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering could have influenced the election outcome. While he refrained from making explicit allegations, the insinuations were clear enough for the party’s second-level leadership to amplify these claims. This strategy, however, appears fraught with pitfalls that could further jeopardize the party’s future.

Let’s analyze this scenario using an IF-ELSE logic, commonly used by software engineers.

EVM Tampering Allegations by Jagan and YSRCP leaders:

In the wake of the electoral debacle, YS Jagan expressed doubts that subtly alluded to EVM tampering. By not directly accusing the Election Commission or the EVMs, Jagan seemed to be planting a seed of doubt among his supporters and party members.

The ambiguity in Jagan’s statements provided fertile ground for the second-tier leadership of the YSRCP to launch a full-fledged propaganda campaign. They began to vocalize suspicions about EVMs, suggesting that the machines had been tampered with to ensure the party’s defeat.

IF: EVM Tampering is Real, It Can Happen Again and Jagan Can Never Become CM

In this branch of the scenario, YS Jagan’s suggestion that EVM tampering led to his party’s defeat implies a significant problem. If the EVMs were indeed tampered with, it stands to reason that they could be tampered with again in future elections.

If the cadre genuinely believes that EVM tampering is real and was a significant factor in their loss, they might fear that YS Jagan will never become Chief Minister again. This belief leads to a sense of helplessness and depression within the party ranks.

ELSE: EVM Tampering is Not Real, Blame-Shifting Leads to Lack of Introspection and So Jagan Loses again

In this branch, the suggestion that EVM tampering caused the defeat is unfounded. By attributing the electoral loss to EVM tampering, Jagan effectively sidesteps a crucial opportunity for honest introspection.

Avoiding a thorough analysis of what went wrong during his tenure and campaign, the YSRCP missed out on identifying and addressing key issues that could have been rectified for future elections. This deflection not only hampers the party’s ability to improve but also creates a false sense of security and denial among its members.

IF-ELSE: Jagan’s Strategy Backfired

Regardless of the truth about EVM tampering, Jagan’s strategy to blame EVMs appears to have backfired, undermining the morale of the party’s workforce. By shifting the blame externally, Jagan has inadvertently sown seeds of doubt and despair within his own party, which could have long-term repercussions on its viability and success.

It is imperative for the YSRCP to move beyond these unsubstantiated claims, undertake a sincere introspection, and realign its strategies to regain the trust and support of the electorate.

