If YSRCP is back in power there will be no security for your personal properties too, Lokesh tells people

“If the YSRCP is back in power the party leaders will encroach upon our own houses and agricultural lands,” Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, told the people on Monday.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Anakapalle during his ‘Sankharavam’ programme, Lokesh said that a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Ramanaiah, has been inhumanly murdered as he did not cooperate with the YSRCP leaders for land encroachments. “When this is the situation of an MRO, one can easily imagine the condition of a common man,” he said.

Lokesh is of the opinion that the fan (the symbol of the YSRCP) is useful only for the farmers and the youth to commit suicides. The State stood in third position in farmers suicides and second in tenant farmners taking away their lives, he said with a deep concern. The youth are feeling frustrated as they are not getting jobs for the past five years, he said. At least 35,000 people hanged themselves to death to the fan due to harassment during the YSRCP rule in these five years, he remarked.

Lokesh dared Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to come for an open debate on the ‘Nava Ratnalu’ scheme and said that Jagan who promised nine-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers is not giving even for four hours. Asserting that own sister and mother are not trusting Jagan and they are seeking security as they are feeling threats from him, Lokesh asked how the common man can repose faith in him.

Jagan is saying that he is folding his shirt but the people are ready to fold his chair, he remarked. Why the power charges have been hiked so many times in these five years, he asked and said that the 100 welfare schemes that were implemented by the TDP regime were withdrawn. Lokesh promised to revive all these schemes by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government.

Maintaining that it is the TDP that has introduced welfare for the people of the State, Lokesh recalled the schemes implemented by the TDP government’s earlier, including in the combined Andhra Pradesh. “The coming TDP-Jana Sena government too will implement all the schemes that have been announced, including the Super-Six,” he added.

Recalling how the TDP has developed Anakapalle, including providing basic amenities like laying of roads, Lokesh said and asked the YSRCP Government whether jobs are provided to even a single person in the past five years. The TDP general secretary feels that even in the name of ‘one cent’ land scheme, the ruling party leaders amassed thousands of crores and suspected land pooling in binami names.

“Elect the candidates supported by the TDP and the Jana Sena the entire area will get a total transformation and the sugar factories will be reopened to provide employment to locals. Also, all the promises made to you will be implemented, including resolving the drinking water problem and the irrigation issues,” Lokesh said.

Realerting the TDP and the Jana Sena activists that a Paytm batch is trying to create deep differences among them, Lokesh cautioned them to be alert and told them that ‘Our sole aim is bye bye YSRCP’. He asked them to reach everyone and brief them on the Super-Six to bring awareness among the.