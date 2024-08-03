x
Home > Politics

IIT teams tour Amaravati, inspect buildings

Published on August 3, 2024 by

IIT teams tour Amaravati, inspect buildings

IIT teams tour Amaravati

The IIT teams from Madras and Hyderabad are touring in Amaravati. The two teams of experts visited the buildings under construction in Amaravati on Saturday. They also toured the area on Friday and inspected some under construction buildings.

The teams are inspecting the quality of iron used for the buildings five years ago. They are also inspecting the cement structures which were constructed five years ago. They were all exposed to the sun and rain for five years.

The buildings were left to their fate by the previous YSR Congress government as it proposed three capitals. The YSR Congress government had proposed Amaravati as the legislative capital and Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital. The opposition TDP and the farmers of the Amaravati villages have opposed the three capitals proposal and held protests for five years.

With the TDP-led NDA government coming to power in the state in June this year, Amaravati works resumed. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is on firm decision to complete Amaravati in the next five years. He wants to make sure that Amaravati is made the permanent capital of the state. He toured Amaravati, inspected the buildings and decided to complete the works in the capital city.

Also Read : AP’s Urban Revolution: Nine New Cities to Surround Amaravati

Before resuming the works, the state government had assigned the task of inspecting the buildings and giving a technical report to the government on the measures to be taken. The technical experts from Hyderabad IIT have inspected the buildings NGOs residence complex. They inspected the half-finished buildings and saw the damaged iron used for pillars and buildings. They said that the iron is to be cleaned or removed partially. They would study them first and submit a report to the state government.

The IIT officials proposed a detailed study of the soil, cement, and iron used for the buildings. They are required to study scientifically and submit a report. The state government too wants to start the works only after the IIT teams submit their report.

Meanwhile, the state government proposed to complete jungle clearance and laying of the roads, drains, drinking water pipelines, and electricity lines before starting the building works. The government had decided to complete these civil works on priority basis.

Next Centre decides to build 2 cr houses in India, says Minister Previous CM Revanth Reddy's US and Korea visit may attract more than Rs 1 lakh Cr investments
