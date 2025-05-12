IIT Tirupati Development with Rs. 2,100 Crore Investment

The Central Government is showing special interest in developing IIT Tirupati, one of Andhra Pradesh’s most prestigious institutions. The government has given the green signal to allocate Rs. 11,828 crore for developing IITs across India, including those in Jammu, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Tirupati.

Since the NDA coalition government came to power, IIT Tirupati has been poised for significant growth in terms of fund release, infrastructure development, and quality education.

The government aims to technologically advance IIT Tirupati within four years, with a clear roadmap for development from 2025-2026 to 2028-2029 at a cost of Rs. 2,100 crore.

Initiatives

* Advanced research parks will be established to strengthen industry-academic connections and facilitate better student research

* PhD student count expected to increase from the current 317 to about 617

* Current seat capacity: 1,600

* Additional seats coming: 1,300

* Funds provided so far: Rs. 1,100 crore

* Additional funds coming: Rs. 2,100 crore

* Current teaching staff and professors: 140

* Additional staff to be recruited: 110

IIT Tirupati Director Professor Dr. K. Satyanarayana stated that the Central Government is approving Rs. 2,100 crore in funds. These will be used to enhance essential infrastructure for students and undertake development works, which he believes will further strengthen IIT Tirupati’s reputation and standing.