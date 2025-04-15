x
Ilayaraja issues notices to Mythri Movie Makers

Published on April 15, 2025 by swathy

Ilayaraja issues notices to Mythri Movie Makers

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja developed a habit of issuing legal notices for the teams who are directly or indirectly using his songs. He was trolled and criticized but Ilayaraja is not much bothered. The latest news is that the legendary music composer has issued notices for the team of Good Bad Ugly that features Ajith in the lead role. The film released last weekend and is doing good business in Tamil Nadu.

Three songs composed by Ilayaraja: En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, Ilamai Itho, and Otha Rupayum Tharein are used in Good Bad Ugly. Ilayaraja has issued legal notices to Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the film and he demanded a compensation of Rs 5 crores for using the songs without his consent. The team is yet to respond to the notices. Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and the film features Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prasanna, Priya Varrier in other important roles.

