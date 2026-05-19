Ilayaraja’s Dialogue Removed from Karuppu

Suriya’s recent offering Karuppu is doing well and the film offered a big relief for the actor who has been struggling with debacles. The team of Karuppu has issued a clarification on the controversy over a dialogue which referred to legendary music composer Ilayaraja in the film. The dialogue has been removed from the film and the producers have issued an official statement for the same today.

A dialogue about the copyright issues of Ilayaraja is told in a satirical manner in the second half of Karuppu. This triggered criticism against the team. The makers of Karuppu have removed the scene and issued an official statement.

“Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world. We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments. There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him “, said the statement from the makers.