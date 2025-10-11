I’m indebted to NTR for Kantara Chapter 1 – Rishab Shetty

Multi-talented actor-writer-director Rishab Shetty delivered a devotional epic blockbuster with his Kantara Chapter 1. The movie has collected huge Rs.509.25 crores+ gross worldwide in first week and it is running to packed houses in the second weekend, everywhere. Rishab interacted with Telugu Media personnel today.

The actor thanked Telugu people for making the movie a huge blockbuster and he thanked Jr. NTR for his unwavering support towards the film. He stated that he cannot repay for his gesture and he is very touched by his love and affection towards him and the film.

Rishab also revealed that he always wanted to be a part of folklore films and he is happy that he could bring the story of his homeland to big screens. He revealed that he had plans to make prequel to Kantara and with the Pan-India success, he got big boost and freedom to explore the story even better.

He shared that they built a special studio at his native place for the film and he is happy with the reception. Hombale Films have produced the film with Mythri Movie Makers releasing it in Telugu. Rukmini Vasanth has played the leading lady role and the movie bookings are phenomenal in Telugu states during the weekend.