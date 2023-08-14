I’m Proud Of Dulquer’s Work: Nani

Dulquer Salmaan is coming up with a gangster drama King Of Kotha which will have a Pan India release. The pre-release of the Telugu version of the movie was organized today. Nani and Rana attended the event.

Nani made an interesting statement that Dulquer is the only Pan India star. “Directors from Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages write stories for him. The content looks promising and original. I gave voice for Dulquer’s movie OK Bangaram and I’m happy to see his growth. I’m proud of his work.”

Rana revealed that Dulquer was his junior at acting school. He also recalled an incident when Dulquer was shooting for a Hindi movie close to his home. Rana praised Dulquer for his politeness and expressed his excitement for his friend doing an action movie.

Dulquer Salmaan called King Of Kotha his dream project. “Though the movie has fights, songs, dance, emotions, etc., it is a perfect gangster drama. We had put in good efforts to make King Of Kotha. The movie is releasing worldwide on August 24th.”