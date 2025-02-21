I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani

Natural Star Nani is renowned for his proactive movie promotions, and he’s bringing that same energy to his latest production, COURT – State vs A Nobody, set to release on March 14th. After receiving positive feedback on the film’s glimpse and song, the team participated in an engaging Q&A session with the media.

Nani emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the public, particularly youth, about certain laws to prevent them from making critical mistakes. He described COURT as a compelling love story that packs a powerful message, with intense drama and stellar performances. “The film addresses the POCSO law, and I believe audiences will rise from their seats and applaud after watching it. I’m truly proud to have produced such a film,” Nani shared.

Additionally, Nani revealed plans to host a special premiere for film celebrities and media personnel ahead of the film’s official release.

Directed by first-timer Ram Jagadeesh and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, with Deepthi Ganta as co-producer, COURT features Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, and Sridevi in leading roles.