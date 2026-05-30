I’m very proud of Srinivasa Mangapuram – Ashwini Dutt

Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna, Rasha Thadani are debuting in Telugu with Srinivasa Mangapuram. The movie is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and the songs, teaser made a huge impact. Now, the makers have conducted introduction of Srinu and Manga event, on the eve of Superstar Krishna Birth annivarsary.

Deputy speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju attended the event as a chief guest and remembered his association with Krishna. He stated that Krishna deserves to be called as a great human being and he always wished to see Jaya Krishna on big screen. He wished for Srinivasa Mangapuram to be a huge blockbuster and continue legacy of Krishna on big screens.

Ashwini Dutt, the producer stated that he is thrilled to introduce Jaya Krishna after introducing Mahesh with Rajakumarudu. He wished Jaya Krishna to reach same heights as his grand father and uncle. He revealed that movie will be released on 9th July. Director Ajay Bhupathi called Jaya Krishna has a very active dynamite who tends to be very silent.

He stated that his explosion on screen will be fun to watch. He thanked GV Prakash Kumar for composing super hit tracks for the film. Jaya Krishna stated that he his a hardcore fan of Krishna and Mahesh Babu. He thanked Mahesh for giving him feedback every moment and suggestions to improve always. He requested audiences to watch the film in theatres as it is a highly rugged and immersive experience.