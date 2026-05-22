IMAX Exploring for the Best Sale Deal

Movie operator IMAX, which provides one of the best experiences for patrons, has been on a hunt for potential buyers. The Wall Street has reported the news and IMAX is said to have approached several entertainment companies. The talks and the process of sale are currently in the early stages. IMAX did not respond to the ongoing rumors about the sale.

For the first quarter of 2026, IMAX reported a drop of 6 percent in their revenue of 80.28 million USD. The revenue of the last quarter of 2026 is said to be 81.4 million USD for IMAX. The domestic box-office market share has seen a rise by 5.2 percent when compared to the last year and it was 4.5 percent rise in 2024. The global market has seen an increase to 3.8 percent.