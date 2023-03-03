In 2024 Chandrababu will take oath as CM, reaffirms Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday asserted that Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the chief minister of the State in May next year.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Kothapeta of Punganuru Assembly segment of Chittoor district during his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh declared that the TDP is going to come back to power and Mr Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in chief minister in May next.

”The State will be cleansed of all the sins committed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government,” Lokesh stated.

Observing that change in their lives is possible only with the yellow flag (the TDP flag is of yellow colour), Lokesh said and called upon the public to hoist the yellow flag. ”I will take the responsibility to put an end to the atrocities being committed by the ruling YSRCP leaders,” he said.

Asking the party activists not to get scared of the false cases being foisted against them, Lokesh said that at least 20 such cases have been filed against him till now. ”All these cases are false and these cases will not deter me from moving ahead and taking on the illegal activities of this Government,” he declared.

Lokesh said that those who are facing such false cases will be felicitated once the TDP is back in power and all such cases will be lifted. He made it clear that if Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, co-operates his will be a pada yatra or it will be an invasion.

Calling upon the people to permanently confine Jagan Reddy to the Tadepalli palace and local MLA, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his house, Lokesh said that the MLA has done nothing for the constituency in the past 30 years.

”Hoist the TDP flag in Punganuru and you will personally witness what development means,” he stated.

Lokesh said over 100 farmers have lost their lands due to the Nettiguntapalli reservoir and soon after the TDP is into power, they will get proper compensation. Reaffirming that fear is not in his dictionary, Lokesh said that all sections, including the police force, are the victims of this wicked rule of Jagan.