In the Limelight: The Formation of Andhra Pradesh’s New Cabinet

As anticipation builds, the political circles within the TDP alliance are abuzz with excitement over the impending formation of N. Chandrababu Naidu’s new cabinet. The TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition is set to witness the swearing-in of ministers from these parties. This coalition, which contested the elections together, is now poised to share power, reflecting their pre-election unity.

Distribution of Ministries: 20 for TDP and 5 for Allies

Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leader, has made a strategic decision to include ministers from the allied parties in his cabinet. As per the constitution, the total number of ministries should not exceed 15% of the seats in the legislative assembly. In the case of Andhra Pradesh, which has 175 MLAs, the total number of ministries is confined to 25. Reports suggest that Chandrababu Naidu has nearly completed the exercise, allocating ministries based on candidates’ loyalty, political equations, caste considerations, and regional balance.

Prominent leaders like Nara Lokesh and Narayana are confirmed to have berths. Other notable leaders in the race include Kala Venkat Rao, Anitha, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Paritala Sunitha, and Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy.

Pawan Kalyan as Deputy CM: Jana Sena’s Influence

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan is slated to join the cabinet, with sources indicating that he will be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister. This significant move underscores the importance of Jana Sena within the coalition and aims to leverage Pawan Kalyan’s popularity and political influence. While Jana Sena is pushing for the Home Ministry, inside sources suggest that Pawan Kalyan might be assigned to the Panchayat Raj or Irrigation Ministry.

Jana Sena’s Cabinet Presence

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar is also expected to be inducted into the cabinet. The possibility of 1-2 more members from Jana Sena joining the cabinet is under consideration, depending on the allocation of ministries to the BJP. If the BJP is allotted two ministries, Jana Sena will be limited to three ministerial positions. However, if the BJP is accommodated with a single ministry, Jana Sena could secure a total of four ministries, including Pawan Kalyan’s.

BJP’s Role in the Cabinet

The decision regarding which BJP members will be included in the cabinet is still pending, with the final call expected to be made by the BJP’s national leadership. BJP will be getting 1-2 portfolios as per the reports.

Swearing-In Ceremony

Chandrababu Naidu, along with his cabinet members, is set to take the oath on the 12th of this month at 11:27 AM. The ceremony will occur at the ground opposite the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada, marking a new chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s governance.