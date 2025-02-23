Ind vs Pak : Kohli’s 51st Century Powers India to Victory in Champions Trophy 2025

In a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Virat Kohli’s magnificent 51st ODI century was the highlight of the match, guiding India to a comfortable victory with more than seven overs to spare.

Chasing a target of 242, India got off to a steady start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, it was Kohli’s unbeaten 100 that stole the show. His innings, laced with elegant drives and precise placements, ensured India stayed on course despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a solid 56, forming a crucial partnership with Kohli.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 241 all out in 49.4 overs. The middle and lower order collapsed under pressure from India’s bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the attack, claiming three wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

With this win, India climbed to the top of Group A, almost securing a spot in the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, faces an uphill task to stay in the tournament.