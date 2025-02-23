x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
View all stories
Home > Cricket/IPL

Ind vs Pak : Kohli’s 51st Century Powers India to Victory in Champions Trophy 2025

Published on February 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ind vs Pak : Kohli’s 51st Century Powers India to Victory in Champions Trophy 2025
image
NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:
image
AP Fibernet Issue Reaches CM Chandrababu
image
CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Golden Gopuram at Yadagirigutta
image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh

Ind vs Pak : Kohli’s 51st Century Powers India to Victory in Champions Trophy 2025

In a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Virat Kohli’s magnificent 51st ODI century was the highlight of the match, guiding India to a comfortable victory with more than seven overs to spare.

Chasing a target of 242, India got off to a steady start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, it was Kohli’s unbeaten 100 that stole the show. His innings, laced with elegant drives and precise placements, ensured India stayed on course despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a solid 56, forming a crucial partnership with Kohli.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 241 all out in 49.4 overs. The middle and lower order collapsed under pressure from India’s bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the attack, claiming three wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

With this win, India climbed to the top of Group A, almost securing a spot in the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, faces an uphill task to stay in the tournament.

Previous NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:
else

TRENDING

image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain

Latest

image
Ind vs Pak : Kohli’s 51st Century Powers India to Victory in Champions Trophy 2025
image
NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:
image
AP Fibernet Issue Reaches CM Chandrababu
image
CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Golden Gopuram at Yadagirigutta
image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh

Most Read

image
NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:
image
AP Fibernet Issue Reaches CM Chandrababu
image
CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Golden Gopuram at Yadagirigutta

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions