Former chief minister of AP and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday felt that the budget presented to Parliament earlier in the day for the 2023-24 fiscal will certainly achieve the goal of inclusive development in the country.

Responding to the budgetary speech of Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Seetharaman, on the floor of Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu said in a press note released here that the economic condition of the country that stood in the 10th place in the world in 2014 has risen to the 5th position is really a welcome step. The former chief minister welcomed the allocation of Rs 13.7 lakh cr for investment expenditure.

“It is really praiseworthy that the schemes and the welfare programmes are designed for the next 25 years, making 2047 as the target,” he said and expressed the hope that India will stand on top in development with the vision-2047. Chandrababu Naidu is confident that with the macro-level programmes and their micro-level implementation India will certainly reach the goals.

The TDP supremo is happy at the allocation of Rs 20 lakh cr for farm loans to encourage the agricultural sector and Rs 79,000 cr for housing under the Prime Minister Avas Yojana scheme besides Rs 6,000 cr for aquaculture.

Chandrababu Naidu particularly praised the move to allocate Rs 2 lakh cr for MSMEs by reducing the interest rate which he felt will yield expected results. Also, investment of Rs 75,000 cr on 100 infrastructure projects in the transport sector will give good results while the Railways will move faster with the Rs 2.40 lakh cr budgetary allocation.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government also failed in getting funds allocated for Polavaram project and also the assurances given by the Centre as per the State Reorganisation Act besides funds for building the capital.

“Though the YSRCP has 31 MPs, what is that the party could achieve for the State,” Chandrababu Naidu asked. It is once again proved that the ruling party MPs are interested only in pursuing their personal interests, he commented.