India cancels inter-state buses, all metro rails, states in partial lockdowns, extending curfews

The Government of India issued a blanket order to all the states to suspend all inter-state long distance bus services till March 31. The Centre also ordered the states to suspend metro rail services in all cities till this month end. Following continuous rise in corona virus cases, many states and cities are extending ‘Janata Curfew’ for two to three days.

The Centre also announced lockdown in 75 districts across the country where COVID-19 cases surfaced. AP is considering extension of curfew for some more days. KCR is considering Telangana lockdown till March 31.

Some states like Gujarat went into self-imposed lockdowns. Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh already imposed partial lockdowns. Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ confined Indians to homes. Home isolation mindset set in amid increasing threat of epidemic.