x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Cricket/IPL

India Collapses at Eden Gardens

Published on November 16, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early
image
India Collapses at Eden Gardens
image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK

India Collapses at Eden Gardens

India suffered a shocking defeat at the Eden Gardens as South Africa claimed a memorable 30-run win in the opening Test of the two-match series. Chasing only 124, India were bundled out for 93 on a pitch that turned unpredictable. The result not only handed South Africa a rare Test victory on Indian soil but also exposed India’s vulnerabilities on turning tracks that offer no margin for error.

The match itself was a gripping, low-scoring battle. South Africa managed only 159 in their first innings, and India replied with 189 to take a slim yet valuable 30-run lead. Given the conditions, that lead appeared decisive. India’s bowlers then restricted South Africa to 153 in the second innings, setting up what looked like a comfortable chase.

However, the Indian batting order collapsed dramatically. Washington Sundar top-scored with 31 while Axar Patel made 26 and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 18. Every other batter fell cheaply. Captain Shubman Gill was unable to bat due to a neck injury, and his absence proved costly as India failed to build any meaningful partnerships. Simon Harmer, with another influential spell, dismantled the middle and lower order and finished as South Africa’s trump card.

The 124-run target India failed to chase now enters the record books for the wrong reasons. It is India’s lowest failed chase at home and the second-lowest overall. The list of India’s lowest unsuccessful chases now stands as:

120 vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 1997

124 vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, 2025

147 vs New Zealand, Wankhede, 2024

176 vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2015

193 vs England, Lord’s, 2025

194 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

The Eden pitch has triggered a heated debate. Several former cricketers criticised the surface, arguing that such rank turners compromise the spirit of Test cricket. They claimed the pitch behaved more like a lottery than a sporting wicket. In contrast, CAB President Sourav Ganguly defended the preparation, stating the pitch was made according to the Indian team’s specific request.

South Africa’s win, their first Test victory in India in 15 years, was a result of discipline and adaptability. For India, this defeat is a stark reminder that home advantage means little when the basics fall apart. With one Test remaining, the team now faces a crucial challenge to regroup, correct their errors and respond with grit in the next match.

Next Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early Previous CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
else

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest

Latest

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early
image
India Collapses at Eden Gardens
image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK

Most Read

image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK
image
Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts