India Collapses at Eden Gardens

India suffered a shocking defeat at the Eden Gardens as South Africa claimed a memorable 30-run win in the opening Test of the two-match series. Chasing only 124, India were bundled out for 93 on a pitch that turned unpredictable. The result not only handed South Africa a rare Test victory on Indian soil but also exposed India’s vulnerabilities on turning tracks that offer no margin for error.

The match itself was a gripping, low-scoring battle. South Africa managed only 159 in their first innings, and India replied with 189 to take a slim yet valuable 30-run lead. Given the conditions, that lead appeared decisive. India’s bowlers then restricted South Africa to 153 in the second innings, setting up what looked like a comfortable chase.

However, the Indian batting order collapsed dramatically. Washington Sundar top-scored with 31 while Axar Patel made 26 and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 18. Every other batter fell cheaply. Captain Shubman Gill was unable to bat due to a neck injury, and his absence proved costly as India failed to build any meaningful partnerships. Simon Harmer, with another influential spell, dismantled the middle and lower order and finished as South Africa’s trump card.

The 124-run target India failed to chase now enters the record books for the wrong reasons. It is India’s lowest failed chase at home and the second-lowest overall. The list of India’s lowest unsuccessful chases now stands as:

120 vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 1997

124 vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, 2025

147 vs New Zealand, Wankhede, 2024

176 vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2015

193 vs England, Lord’s, 2025

194 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

The Eden pitch has triggered a heated debate. Several former cricketers criticised the surface, arguing that such rank turners compromise the spirit of Test cricket. They claimed the pitch behaved more like a lottery than a sporting wicket. In contrast, CAB President Sourav Ganguly defended the preparation, stating the pitch was made according to the Indian team’s specific request.

South Africa’s win, their first Test victory in India in 15 years, was a result of discipline and adaptability. For India, this defeat is a stark reminder that home advantage means little when the basics fall apart. With one Test remaining, the team now faces a crucial challenge to regroup, correct their errors and respond with grit in the next match.