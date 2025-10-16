India Loves Chiru’s Dances, Meesala Pilla Climbs India Top

When it comes to promotions, Anil Ravipudi is a master, and the director takes special care in the music of his movies. He is currently directing Megastar Chiranjeevi in a wholesome entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, where Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead.

The first song, Meesala Pilla, was released two days ago, and the response has been phenomenal. It was truly a visual treat to see Chiranjeevi performing simple yet impactful steps in a melodious number composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, along with his playful interactions with Nayanthara.

We have seen Chiranjeevi perform energetic dances before, but this kind of setup has not been seen recently, offering a fresh experience. The song has clocked over 17 million views, and India is loving Chiru’s dance moves as the song climbs to the top of the music charts across the country.

It took less than two days for this song to reach the top spot, which is a rare achievement for a local song to top the music charts in India. Usually, only Pan India songs receive such a response. However, this was made possible due to Chiranjeevi’s undying popularity.