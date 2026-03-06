India March Into T20 World Cup Final After Epic Semifinal Win

The India national cricket team are through to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and what a night of cricket it was. In a breathtaking semifinal against the England national cricket team, India held their nerve to secure a thrilling victory and book their place in the biggest match of the tournament.

India Set the Stage with Explosive Batting

Batting first, India came out with clear intent. The star of the show was Sanju Samson, who delivered one of his most memorable performances on the world stage. His powerful hitting and confident shot selection pushed England’s bowlers onto the back foot and helped India post a massive total.

The Indian batter ensured that the scoreboard pressure was firmly on England before the chase even began.

England Fight Back in a Stunning Chase

England responded with equal intensity. Their chase was led by the brilliant Jacob Bethell, who produced a spectacular innings and kept England firmly in the contest.

With boundaries flowing and the required rate under control, the match turned into a nail-biting contest. At one point, England looked capable of pulling off one of the greatest chases in T20 World Cup history.

India Hold Their Nerve

But knockout matches are decided by moments, and India seized theirs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya played a crucial role with the ball, delivering key breakthroughs when India needed them the most. The bowlers held their composure in the final overs, restricting England just short of the target.

India’s fielding made a huge impact, with Axar Patel taking three excellent catches for the India national cricket team, including a crucial grab to dismiss Will Jacks, The momentum has completely changed

In the end, India’s balance and calm under pressure proved decisive.

With this win, India now moves into the T20 World Cup Final on March 8. Waiting for them is the strong New Zealand team, who defeated the South African team in the other semifinal.

One Step Away From Glory

India are now just one victory away from lifting the T20 World Cup trophy. With players in excellent form and momentum on their side, hopes are high across the country.

If the semifinal delivered this much drama, the final promises to be even bigger.

The countdown has begun for the final: India vs New Zealand, March 8, the T20 World Cup Final.

Semi Final Scoreboard – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India national cricket team – 253/5 (20 overs)

Sanju Samson – 101

Suryakumar Yadav – 48

Hardik Pandya – 32*

England national cricket team – 246/8 (20 overs)

Jacob Bethell – 115

Jos Buttler – 38

Harry Brook – 27