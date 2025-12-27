India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules

Amid growing delays in H-1B visa interviews and appointments, the Indian government has formally raised the issue with United States authorities, citing hardship faced by Indian applicants and their families. India has acknowledged that visa decisions fall under the sovereign jurisdiction of the host country, but has stressed the need to address prolonged disruptions affecting thousands of professionals.

Responding to questions during a media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said that many Indian nationals have been stranded for extended periods due to repeated delays in scheduling or rescheduling consular appointments. He noted that such delays have caused serious personal and professional difficulties, particularly for families separated across countries.

India remains the largest beneficiary of the H-1B visa programme, and any changes to its processing timelines have a direct impact on Indian professionals. Over the past few months, the system has undergone significant changes, leading to uncertainty among applicants.

Earlier this month, the US administration under Donald Trump announced an expanded screening process for several non-immigrant visas, including H-1B and H-4. Under the new rule, applicants and their dependents are required to make all social media profiles public to facilitate online presence reviews. The policy came into effect on December 15.

Addressing the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs said Indian authorities have actively engaged with the US government both in New Delhi and Washington DC. Officials have conveyed concerns and sought solutions to reduce delays. While acknowledging that the screening rule applies globally and is not India-specific, the government said it is working to minimise disruptions faced by Indian nationals.

The expanded screening is part of a broader tightening of the H-1B visa regime. In recent months, the US has also introduced a sharply higher fee for first-time H-1B applicants and replaced the random lottery system with a weighted selection model that favours higher-skilled and higher-paid professionals. As discussions continue, India has expressed hope that the US will take steps to streamline the process and reduce uncertainty.