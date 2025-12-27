x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules

Published on December 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions
image
Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules
image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
image
India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules
image
Power Supply Cut at Vijayawada Durga Temple Over Pending Dues

India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules

H-1B Limits Exemption for US PhD Holders Re-introduced

Amid growing delays in H-1B visa interviews and appointments, the Indian government has formally raised the issue with United States authorities, citing hardship faced by Indian applicants and their families. India has acknowledged that visa decisions fall under the sovereign jurisdiction of the host country, but has stressed the need to address prolonged disruptions affecting thousands of professionals.

Responding to questions during a media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said that many Indian nationals have been stranded for extended periods due to repeated delays in scheduling or rescheduling consular appointments. He noted that such delays have caused serious personal and professional difficulties, particularly for families separated across countries.

India remains the largest beneficiary of the H-1B visa programme, and any changes to its processing timelines have a direct impact on Indian professionals. Over the past few months, the system has undergone significant changes, leading to uncertainty among applicants.

Earlier this month, the US administration under Donald Trump announced an expanded screening process for several non-immigrant visas, including H-1B and H-4. Under the new rule, applicants and their dependents are required to make all social media profiles public to facilitate online presence reviews. The policy came into effect on December 15.

Addressing the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs said Indian authorities have actively engaged with the US government both in New Delhi and Washington DC. Officials have conveyed concerns and sought solutions to reduce delays. While acknowledging that the screening rule applies globally and is not India-specific, the government said it is working to minimise disruptions faced by Indian nationals.

The expanded screening is part of a broader tightening of the H-1B visa regime. In recent months, the US has also introduced a sharply higher fee for first-time H-1B applicants and replaced the random lottery system with a weighted selection model that favours higher-skilled and higher-paid professionals. As discussions continue, India has expressed hope that the US will take steps to streamline the process and reduce uncertainty.

Next Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun Previous Power Supply Cut at Vijayawada Durga Temple Over Pending Dues
else

TRENDING

image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
image
Big Deal: Roshan signs his next with Geetha Arts
image
Did Pawan Kalyan reject Koratala Siva?

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions
image
Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules
image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
image
India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules
image
Power Supply Cut at Vijayawada Durga Temple Over Pending Dues

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions
image
Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules
image
India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules

Related Articles

Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot