Home > Politics

India to get first bullet train very soon

Published on August 3, 2025 by nymisha

India to get first bullet train very soon

Bullet trains which are quite a vogue in well developed countries like China and Japan are set to be operational in India very soon. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first bullet train service will be rolled out between Mumbai – Ahmedabad route in a few months. Once operational, the travel time between the two big cities would be just a notch above two hours.

After flagging off three new trains at Bhavnagar terminus on Sunday, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the first bullet train between the 508 Kilometre stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be operational very soon. He said that the total estimated cost of MAHSR project is Rs 1,08,000 Crores. The Japan International Cooperation Agency is funding 81 % of the project cost. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai awarded a contract to design and manufacture two high speed trains to BEML limited. The train sets will be developed using Japanese Shinkanesen Technology.

The first bullet train will start from Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai and connect to Gujrat’s Vapi, Surat, Anand and Vadodara before reaching Ahmedabad in 127 minutes. It will run at a speed of 320 kms per hour. In a recent reply to Loksabha, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated the new railway lines to accommodate high speed trains will be completed by 2029.

Next Telugu Film Federation employees call for strike over salaries hike Previous Video: Lyricist Kasarla Shyam Interview
