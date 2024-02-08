x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

India Today survey gives 17 Lok Sabha seats to TDP

Published on February 8, 2024

India Today survey gives 17 Lok Sabha seats to TDP

A survey conducted by the Indian Today, a national news magazine and television channel had given 17 Lok Sabha seats to the opposition TDP in the coming general elections in Andhra Pradesh. The survey said that the TDP will get 45 per cent of vote share in the coming elections.

The India Today conducted the survey in the name of Mood of the Nation. It took several samples across the state and found that the opposition TDP is ahead of the ruling YSR Congress in the state. People are in favour of voting for the TDP in the coming elections, the survey said.

The survey also said that the ruling YSR Congress would get just 8 Parliament seats with 41 per cent vote share. The YSR Congress had lost its support from the people due to corruption and other issues, the survey said.

The TDP was reduced to just 3 Parliament seats in the 2019 general election. It secured 23 Assembly seats, while the ruling YSR Congress secured 151 Assembly seats and 22 Parliament seats. Some surveys say that the ruling YSR Congress would retain power, the India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey found that the TDP is coming back to power in Andhra Pradesh.

In the neighbouring Telangana state, the survey said that the ruling Congress would win 10 parliament seats. The BJP and the BRS would win three seats each while the AIMIM would win one seat. It would be a gain for the ruling Congress in Telangana to win 10 seats. This would be 7 seats more to the Congress from the 2019 general election.

The Congress which had won the 2023 general election is set to capture more Parliament seats in the election. The Congress Party’s popularity is still intact in Telangana as it had started rolling out the popular schemes and implementing the election promises.

