Indian 2 Trimmed by 20 Minutes

Indian 2 released on Friday and the response has been mixed all over. Shankar is badly trolled for his outdated work though crores of money was spent on the film. The biggest problem with the film is the dragged, boring second half and the runtime. The makers soon trimmed Indian 2 by 20 minutes and the latest one is available from today. Enough damage has been done for the film already because of the poor word of mouth. Still, trimming can save the film to an extent for this weekend. The final runtime now reached 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Shankar and Kamal Haasan also completed the shoot of Indian 3 and the film is expected to release next year. Lyca Productions are expected to lose big through Indian 2. Shankar will also have to complete the pending portions of Ram Charan’s Game Changer and he has to bounce back with this film. If Game Changer ends up as a decent hit, he can market Indian 3. Else, the film will land into troubles along with the career of Shankar.