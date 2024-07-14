x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Indian 2 Trimmed by 20 Minutes

Published on July 14, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
AP Government Eases Sand Transportation Rules
image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR
image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA

Indian 2 Trimmed by 20 Minutes

Spread the love

Indian 2 released on Friday and the response has been mixed all over. Shankar is badly trolled for his outdated work though crores of money was spent on the film. The biggest problem with the film is the dragged, boring second half and the runtime. The makers soon trimmed Indian 2 by 20 minutes and the latest one is available from today. Enough damage has been done for the film already because of the poor word of mouth. Still, trimming can save the film to an extent for this weekend. The final runtime now reached 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Shankar and Kamal Haasan also completed the shoot of Indian 3 and the film is expected to release next year. Lyca Productions are expected to lose big through Indian 2. Shankar will also have to complete the pending portions of Ram Charan’s Game Changer and he has to bounce back with this film. If Game Changer ends up as a decent hit, he can market Indian 3. Else, the film will land into troubles along with the career of Shankar.

Next How much did Kalki 2898 AD Team spend on VFX Work? Previous Ullaasam From Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Soulful Odyssey
else

TRENDING

image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA
image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Latest

image
AP Government Eases Sand Transportation Rules
image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR
image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA

Most Read

image
AP Government Eases Sand Transportation Rules
image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24 Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip Sprouts: Amazing Benefits