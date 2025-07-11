Indian Box-office: Rs 1200 Cr Bet in Four Weeks

2025 is not a great year so far for Telugu cinema. The success ratio has been quite low and most of the big films that were slated for release during the first half of the year were pushed. July too is not a great one so far and the trade circles have high hopes on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. Both these films are carrying huge expectations and are made on big-budgets. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is made on a budget of Rs 250 crores and the non-theatrical deals are closed for Rs 100 crores. The film has to recover a big amount to land as a safe bet for the makers.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are all excited about the film as Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks the first release for Pawan Kalyan after he became Deputy Chief Minister of AP. One week after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom will head for release. The film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crores and the film too has a bigger task to recover in theatres. Two weeks after Kingdom, NTR’s War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie will be released in theatres. Both these films too are made on record budgets and they are carrying huge expectations. War 2 is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores and the film will open on a grand note in the North Indian region because of Hrithik Roshan. NTR’s presence is an added advantage in the South.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film has Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Upendra in prominent roles. Coolie too is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores as per the update. The total bet is Rs 1200 crores in just four weeks. Hope all these films will live up to the expectations and mint money.