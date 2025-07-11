x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Indian Box-office: Rs 1200 Cr Bet in Four Weeks

Published on July 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Unity in Language: Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Embracing Hindi as a National Bridge
image
Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles
image
Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students
image
War 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions
image
Indian Box-office: Rs 1200 Cr Bet in Four Weeks

Indian Box-office: Rs 1200 Cr Bet in Four Weeks

2025 is not a great year so far for Telugu cinema. The success ratio has been quite low and most of the big films that were slated for release during the first half of the year were pushed. July too is not a great one so far and the trade circles have high hopes on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. Both these films are carrying huge expectations and are made on big-budgets. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is made on a budget of Rs 250 crores and the non-theatrical deals are closed for Rs 100 crores. The film has to recover a big amount to land as a safe bet for the makers.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are all excited about the film as Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks the first release for Pawan Kalyan after he became Deputy Chief Minister of AP. One week after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom will head for release. The film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crores and the film too has a bigger task to recover in theatres. Two weeks after Kingdom, NTR’s War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie will be released in theatres. Both these films too are made on record budgets and they are carrying huge expectations. War 2 is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores and the film will open on a grand note in the North Indian region because of Hrithik Roshan. NTR’s presence is an added advantage in the South.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film has Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Upendra in prominent roles. Coolie too is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores as per the update. The total bet is Rs 1200 crores in just four weeks. Hope all these films will live up to the expectations and mint money.

Next War 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions Previous Political Tug-of-War Over BC Reservations
else

TRENDING

image
Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles
image
War 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions
image
Indian Box-office: Rs 1200 Cr Bet in Four Weeks

Latest

image
Unity in Language: Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Embracing Hindi as a National Bridge
image
Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles
image
Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students
image
War 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions
image
Indian Box-office: Rs 1200 Cr Bet in Four Weeks

Most Read

image
Unity in Language: Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Embracing Hindi as a National Bridge
image
Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students
image
Political Tug-of-War Over BC Reservations

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations