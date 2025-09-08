x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets

Published on September 8, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand Mounting Pressure on his Makers
image
Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets
image
Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame
image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?
image
Veep Election: No Surprises or Shocks in store

Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets

Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets

Pan-Indian cinema is no more the trend of Indian biggies. Several top actors and filmmakers of Indian cinema are eyeing international markets after Indian films are faring well across the international territories. SS Rajamouli again paved the path for such thoughts and his next directorial is made in international languages. Here are some upcoming Indian movies which are eyeing international release to capture the global markets:

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Film: The film is said to be a forest adventure and it is shot in various countries of the globe. Rajamouli and his team are in talks for a top Hollywood studio to associate as the film will have an international release. This untitled film will have a simultaneous English language and it will be dubbed into foreign languages. This would be the biggest international release for an Indian film.

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film: Icon Star Allu Arjun and Atlee are planning something big. None of them are aware of the genre of the film but some of the top Hollywood technicians and VFX firms based in the USA are working for the film. The release glimpses say that the film will fit well as a global movie and it will release in several international languages.

Ramayana: Indian mythological drama Ramayana will be released in two parts and the teaser caught everyone’s attention. Nitesh Tiwari’s visuals are grand and are on an international scale. The budget of two parts is said to be Rs 4000 crores and the makers announced that the film will release in many foreign languages

Kantara Chapter 1: After the super success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty and his team are busy with Kantara: Chapter 1 and the film releases on October 2nd. After shelling out huge money on the project, the makers are in plans to release the film across several nations of the globe. Kantara: Chapter 1 will have a simultaneous English and Spanish release.

Toxic: After the super success of KGF, Yash has Toxic and the film releases next year. The team is working on a simultaneous English release for Toxic. A massive amount of money is spent on the film.

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan is taking the director’s hat for Krrish 4, an Indian superhero film. The film’s shoot was delayed due to budget constraints and Yash Raj Films joined the team. The film releases in 2027 and Krrish 4 will head for an international release.

Next Sharwanand Mounting Pressure on his Makers Previous Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand Mounting Pressure on his Makers
image
Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets
image
Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame

Latest

image
Sharwanand Mounting Pressure on his Makers
image
Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets
image
Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame
image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?
image
Veep Election: No Surprises or Shocks in store

Most Read

image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?
image
Veep Election: No Surprises or Shocks in store
image
KTR’s Sharp Response: Defending Kaleshwaram’s Glory

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025