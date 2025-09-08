Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets

Pan-Indian cinema is no more the trend of Indian biggies. Several top actors and filmmakers of Indian cinema are eyeing international markets after Indian films are faring well across the international territories. SS Rajamouli again paved the path for such thoughts and his next directorial is made in international languages. Here are some upcoming Indian movies which are eyeing international release to capture the global markets:

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Film: The film is said to be a forest adventure and it is shot in various countries of the globe. Rajamouli and his team are in talks for a top Hollywood studio to associate as the film will have an international release. This untitled film will have a simultaneous English language and it will be dubbed into foreign languages. This would be the biggest international release for an Indian film.

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film: Icon Star Allu Arjun and Atlee are planning something big. None of them are aware of the genre of the film but some of the top Hollywood technicians and VFX firms based in the USA are working for the film. The release glimpses say that the film will fit well as a global movie and it will release in several international languages.

Ramayana: Indian mythological drama Ramayana will be released in two parts and the teaser caught everyone’s attention. Nitesh Tiwari’s visuals are grand and are on an international scale. The budget of two parts is said to be Rs 4000 crores and the makers announced that the film will release in many foreign languages

Kantara Chapter 1: After the super success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty and his team are busy with Kantara: Chapter 1 and the film releases on October 2nd. After shelling out huge money on the project, the makers are in plans to release the film across several nations of the globe. Kantara: Chapter 1 will have a simultaneous English and Spanish release.

Toxic: After the super success of KGF, Yash has Toxic and the film releases next year. The team is working on a simultaneous English release for Toxic. A massive amount of money is spent on the film.

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan is taking the director’s hat for Krrish 4, an Indian superhero film. The film’s shoot was delayed due to budget constraints and Yash Raj Films joined the team. The film releases in 2027 and Krrish 4 will head for an international release.