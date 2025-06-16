Indian Govt releases Gazette notification for first-of-its-kind Census

The Union Government released notification for the Census to be conducted in 2027, on Monday. The upcoming Census has many firsts to its credit, with ‘Caste enumeration’ being one of the significant features.

Union Govt’s Gazette notification announced that Census will be carried out by taking March 1, 2027 as reference date, across country barring few snow-bound areas.

In snow affected areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Census will be conducted with a reference date of October 1, 2026.

Population Census is taken up by Indian Government according to Census Act of 1948. The upcoming Census is the 16th Census in Indian history and 8th Census after country achieved Independence in 1947.

The upcoming Census is the first time, when Government is planning to collect even Caste details of the citizens. There have been numerous demands from Opposition parties to take up Caste enumeration and bowing to their pressure, PM Modi Sarkar has decided to include even Caste data gathering in the Census, adding a new dimension to it.

Another novel aspect of upcoming Census is, usage of digital platforms and technology to collect and organize population data. Citizens can even give their details using mobile phones and online avenues. Thus Census 2027 is also going to be the first Digital Census.