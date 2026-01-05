x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Indian Woman Found Murdered in Maryland, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted for Killing

Published on January 5, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous
image
Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?
image
Indian Woman Found Murdered in Maryland, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted for Killing

Indian Woman Found Murdered in Maryland, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted for Killing

A 27-year-old Indian woman, Nikitha Godishala, was found dead inside her former boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, in a case that has shocked the Indian community in the United States. According to Howard County Police, Godishala suffered multiple stab wounds, and investigators believe she was killed on the evening of December 31.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, Godishala’s former boyfriend, charging him with both first- and second-degree murder. Authorities said Sharma reported her missing on January 2 and claimed he last saw her on New Year’s Eve at his apartment on Twin Rivers Road. Investigators later discovered that Sharma left the United States for India on the same day he filed the missing-person report, raising serious suspicions.

A search warrant executed at Sharma’s apartment on January 3 led to the discovery of Godishala’s body. Detectives said the evidence points to a violent attack, though the exact motive has not yet been determined. Federal law enforcement agencies are now assisting local police in efforts to locate and apprehend Sharma.

The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC confirmed it is in touch with Godishala’s family and is providing all possible consular assistance. Embassy officials are also coordinating with US authorities as the investigation progresses.

Godishala lived in Ellicott City and worked in the healthcare sector with expertise in data analytics. She held a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and a master’s degree in health information technology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The United States and India share an extradition treaty, though legal procedures may take time. Police have urged anyone with information on Sharma’s whereabouts to come forward, stressing that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Next Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video? Previous Bunny joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Dream Project
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?
image
Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous
image
Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?

Latest

image
Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous
image
Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?
image
Indian Woman Found Murdered in Maryland, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted for Killing

Most Read

image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress
image
Why the United States and Venezuela Fell Into Conflict

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy