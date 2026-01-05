Indian Woman Found Murdered in Maryland, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted for Killing

A 27-year-old Indian woman, Nikitha Godishala, was found dead inside her former boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, in a case that has shocked the Indian community in the United States. According to Howard County Police, Godishala suffered multiple stab wounds, and investigators believe she was killed on the evening of December 31.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, Godishala’s former boyfriend, charging him with both first- and second-degree murder. Authorities said Sharma reported her missing on January 2 and claimed he last saw her on New Year’s Eve at his apartment on Twin Rivers Road. Investigators later discovered that Sharma left the United States for India on the same day he filed the missing-person report, raising serious suspicions.

A search warrant executed at Sharma’s apartment on January 3 led to the discovery of Godishala’s body. Detectives said the evidence points to a violent attack, though the exact motive has not yet been determined. Federal law enforcement agencies are now assisting local police in efforts to locate and apprehend Sharma.

The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC confirmed it is in touch with Godishala’s family and is providing all possible consular assistance. Embassy officials are also coordinating with US authorities as the investigation progresses.

Godishala lived in Ellicott City and worked in the healthcare sector with expertise in data analytics. She held a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and a master’s degree in health information technology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The United States and India share an extradition treaty, though legal procedures may take time. Police have urged anyone with information on Sharma’s whereabouts to come forward, stressing that the investigation is active and ongoing.