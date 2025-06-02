Indians New Path to the American Dream: The Rise of the EB-5 Visa

More Indian parents are now looking at the EB-5 visa as their ticket to America. With student visas becoming harder to get under current US policies, wealthy Indians are choosing this investment-based path to secure permanent residency.

The EB-5 program has been around since 1990 and offers a straightforward deal – invest money in American businesses that create jobs, and get a Green Card in return.

To qualify for an EB-5 visa, Indians need to invest at least $800,000 (roughly ₹7 crore) in a qualifying US business. This money must go toward creating at least ten full-time jobs for American workers.

The investment works best in Targeted Employment Areas, places that are either rural or have high unemployment rates. Investors can either put money directly into a business or work through regional centers that handle economic development projects.

Immigration lawyers are seeing a massive jump in EB-5 applications from Indians, some report a 100% increase in recent months. Indian students and professionals are worried about the uncertainty around student visas and want a more secure path to staying in America permanently.

Unlike other visa types that can change with political winds, the EB-5 gives families a clearer route to permanent residency.

One big advantage of the EB-5 visa is that it covers the whole family. Investors can include their spouse and unmarried children under 21 in the same application. This makes it perfect for Indian families who want long-term stability in the US.

Despite its benefits, the EB-5 program has some problems for Indians. The US only gives about 700 EB-5 visas to Indians each year, which creates long waiting lists. The high investment amount also means only wealthy individuals can afford this option.

The current administration is considering a “Gold Card” program that would require a $5 million investment (approximately ₹43 crore to ₹45 crore) but remove the job creation requirement. However, this proposal hasn’t been approved by Congress yet and remains uncertain.

For now, the EB-5 remains the most viable investment-based immigration option for Indians especially Parents who can afford it and want a permanent path to American residency.