India’s Bold Strike Against Terror Camps: A Nation United

Indian forces successfully targeted terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan territory, drawing widespread support from across the political spectrum. This operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor ‘, has been hailed as a decisive response to recent attacks in Pahalgam.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed firm support for the military action, stating that it was high time India took decisive steps against terrorism. The operation, conducted across several kilometers inside Pakistan, specifically targeted terrorist establishments while avoiding civilian casualties.

“This is not a full-blown war but a protected conflict that might continue for some time,” Pawan Kalyan remarked, emphasizing that Pakistan must learn tough lessons as they have been harboring terrorists responsible for various attacks, including blasts in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha voiced her satisfaction with the operation, saying it has once again established India’s honour and sovereignty on the world map. She added that India has taken brave revenge for the Pahalgam attack and will continue operations until terrorism is permanently eliminated.

At the Telugu Desam Party’s central office, NTR Bhavan, party leaders rallied in support of Operation Sindoor, waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”

Minister Archan Naidu confirmed that every Indian welcomes Operation Sindoor , adding that Chief Minister Chandrababu and Lokesh had made it clear during Modi’s Amaravati visit that Andhra Pradesh would back any decision taken against terrorism.

Pawan Kalyan also urged citizens to play their part by countering anti-national rhetoric on social media. He warned that anyone from Andhra Pradesh who opposes this military action would face severe legal consequences, particularly cautioning social media influencers and celebrities against making uninformed comments about national security.

“The entire nation stands firmly behind Prime Minister Modi and the NDA government in these challenging times,” concluded Kalyan, “until the last terrorist is wiped out from this country.”