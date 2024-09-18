India’s Space Ambitions : New Missions to Moon, Venus, and Beyond

The Indian government has given the green light to four major space projects, setting the stage for an exciting future in space exploration. These plans align with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Vision 2047, aiming to boost India’s presence in space.

Moon Mission: Chandrayaan-4

India is planning its next moon mission, Chandrayaan-4, with a budget of Rs 2,014 crore. This ambitious project will involve collecting moon samples and bringing them back to Earth. It’s a stepping stone towards India’s goal of sending humans to the moon by 2040.

Venus Exploration

ISRO is set to launch its first mission to Venus in March 2028. With a budget of Rs 1,236 crore, this mission will study Venus’s surface, atmosphere, and its relationship with the sun. It’s India’s second planetary mission after the successful Mars Orbiter Mission.

Gaganyaan and Space Station

The government has approved Rs 20,193 crore for continuing the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and setting up India’s first space station, called Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). The space station’s first module is planned to be operational by December 2029.

New Rocket Development

ISRO will develop a Next Generation Launch Vehicle to increase its payload capacity from 10 tons to 30 tons for low Earth orbit. This powerful rocket is crucial for building the space station and future missions.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of these projects, stating, “These are preparatory steps for the vision of a manned mission to the moon. This will be a historic mission.”

These ambitious plans showcase India’s growing capabilities in space technology and its commitment to becoming a major player in space exploration.

-Sanyogita