India’s Top 3 Richest Women Legislators Are From Andhra Pradesh

Women legislators from Andhra Pradesh rank among the wealthiest in the country, with three sitting representatives declaring assets worth more than ₹100 crore each, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The study analysed the affidavits of 24 sitting women MPs and MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, whose combined declared assets total ₹1,781.32 crore. This translates to an average asset value of ₹74.22 crore per representative, placing women legislators from the state among the richest in India.

The report identifies three women legislators from Andhra Pradesh in the billionaire category:

Prashanthi Reddy Vemireddy (TDP), Kovur -₹716.33 crore

Madhavi Reddappa Gari (TDP), Kadapa – ₹388.10 crore

Lokam Naga Madhavi (Jana Sena Party), Nellimarla – ₹291.17 crore

These declarations place them among the top women legislators in the country in terms of wealth.

The ADR analysis also notes that three out of the 24 women legislators from Andhra Pradesh fall in the billionaire category, accounting for 13% of the women representatives analysed from the state.

In comparison, Telangana has 11 sitting women MPs and MLAs analysed in the report, with combined declared assets of ₹159.03 crore. The average assets per woman representative in Telangana stand at about ₹14.45 crore, far lower than the figures recorded in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

At the national level, the report analysed 476 sitting women MPs and MLAs, whose combined assets total ₹8,234 crore, with an average asset value of ₹17.30 crore per representative. Compared with this national average, the wealth declared by women legislators from Andhra Pradesh is more than four times higher.

Women continue to remain a small minority in electoral politics in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite playing a decisive role as voters.

Across India, the report analysed 51,708 candidates in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and found that only 5,095 candidates, or about 10%, were women. Similarly, among 4,666 MPs and MLAs across the country, only 464 (10%) are women, underlining the persistent gender gap in politics.

The pattern is clearly visible in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the Telangana Assembly elections, 2,290 candidates contested, of which 222 were women, representing roughly 10% of total contestants. In Andhra Pradesh, 231 women contested out of 2,387 candidates, again around 10% representation.

Despite the low share of women candidates overall, some constituencies in the two states saw higher participation. For example, Guntur West in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of women candidates (12) among Assembly constituencies analysed in the report, while Nampally in Telangana saw eight women contestants.

Tickets Given by Regional Parties

The report also provides insight into how regional parties in the Telugu states distributed tickets to women candidates.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) fielded 24 women candidates.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gave 23 tickets to women.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fielded 9 women candidates.

AIMIM gave tickets to 11 women candidates, though their representation remains limited in leadership positions.

Jana Sena Party fielded just 2 women candidates, among the lowest in the country among major parties.

Women Who Actually Won

Even fewer women eventually reach legislatures. According to the ADR analysis of sitting MPs and MLAs:

TDP has 21 women MPs/MLAs among its elected representatives.

YSRCP has 2 women MPs/MLAs.

BRS has 4 women MPs/MLAs.

Jana Sena has 1 woman legislator.

AIMIM currently has no woman MP or MLA.

These numbers highlight how the share of women reduces sharply between the stage of candidature and actual representation.

Criminal Cases and Financial Background

The report also analysed affidavits of 476 sitting women MPs and MLAs across India to examine their financial and criminal backgrounds. It found that 127 women legislators (27%) have declared criminal cases, while 68 (14%) face serious criminal charges.

Education and Age Profile

The report also looked at the education levels of women MPs and MLAs:

70% of women legislators are graduates or above.

25% studied between Class 5 and Class 12.

A small number are diploma holders or have basic literacy qualifications.



In terms of age profile:

63% of women MPs and MLAs are between 41 and 60 years old.

24% fall in the 25–40 age group.

12% are between 61 and 80 years.