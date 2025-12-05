x
Home > Politics

IndiGo Flight Cancellations Trigger Chaos at Hyderabad Airport

Published on December 5, 2025 by nymisha

IndiGo Flight Cancellations Trigger Chaos at Hyderabad Airport

Passengers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport faced another day of turmoil as IndiGo continued to cancel a large number of flights. Airport officials said that as many as forty-nine outbound flights scheduled for Friday were likely to be cancelled. A similar number of incoming flights, around forty-three, were also expected to be called off during the day.

The disruption followed a difficult day on Thursday when IndiGo cancelled thirty seven outbound flights. Many travellers were left stranded with no alternative arrangements and very little information from the airline. Frustration grew as passengers struggled to understand when normal operations would resume.

Ayyappa Devotees Stage Protest at the Terminal

Tensions escalated on Friday morning when a group of Ayyappa devotees, who were observing traditional deeksha, staged a protest inside the terminal. Their flight to Cochin had been cancelled after they had already waited through the night. With no clarity on the revised schedule, the devotees said their pilgrimage plans had been thrown into disarray.

They raised slogans criticising the airline’s handling of the situation and demanded immediate arrangements to ensure their safe travel to Cochin. The chant “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa” echoed through the terminal as the devotees expressed their anguish.

For many of them, reaching Cochin on time was crucial because the onward journey to Sabarimala usually continues by hiring a vehicle or taking a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus.

Passengers Seek Answers as Disruption Continues

The ongoing cancellations have triggered widespread concern among passengers, many of whom fear further delays in the coming days. While the airline has not issued a clear explanation for the large-scale disruptions, travellers are urging IndiGo to improve communication and offer alternative travel options.

Hyderabad airport authorities are monitoring the situation, but passengers say they need quicker updates and better assistance. With the holiday season starting and thousands planning religious and personal trips, normalising flight operations has become an urgent priority.

