Initial Predictions: Super Strong Start for Peddi

Ram Charan’s Peddi is just a day away from release through special premiere shows planned on the evening of June 3rd. The advance bookings in AP are open and the numbers are super strong. Going with the early advance sales, Peddi is expected to end up as the biggest ever opener for a Telugu film in 2026. The issues in Telangana are expected to be sorted today and the advance bookings will open soon. Even if the ticket hike GO is not granted, the makers have decided to screen special premieres in Telangana along with AP.

The initial predictions for the film are super strong. Peddi is also doing good business in overseas and the advance sales for the film in other languages will open today. The film’s performance in the non-Telugu languages will depend completely on the word of mouth. With no big releases around, Peddi is expected to do good business in South and North. For now, the advance bookings are rock solid. The grand promotional plan of Peddi will come to an end today with the Hyderabad press meet.

Directed by Buchi Babu, Peddi is a sports drama with Ram Charan playing the title role. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and AR Rahman scored the music, background score.