Injustice to Grandchildren? Vijayamma’s Affidavit Targets Jagan

The YS family dispute has now taken a sharper and more emotional turn. The issue started as a disagreement over assets and has now turned into a serious question.

In her affidavit filed before the National Company Law Tribunal, Vijayamma made serious allegations against her own son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She stated that injustice is being done to her grandchildren. According to her, no division of assets took place when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was alive. She asserted that all properties are joint family assets and not the personal property of any one individual.

She recalled YSR’s final wish and said he wanted all his grandchildren to receive equal shares. She described this not just as a wish but as a clear instruction that should be respected. This statement has added emotional weight to the legal dispute.

Vijayamma also expressed strong displeasure over what she described as the denial of rightful shares to Sharmila’s children. She stated that assets such as Saraswati Power shares and the house in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, were meant for Sharmila. She said these decisions were based on YSR’s own directions. She made it clear that Sharmila is not asking for any favor. She is only seeking what is legally due for the future of her children.

She also addressed the allegations against her. Vijayamma rejected claims that she is acting as a benami or proxy. She said her decisions are independent and based on truth. She dismissed the narrative that Sharmila is chasing wealth and called it false. She even expressed hope, as a mother, that Jagan would reconsider his stand and ensure justice for his niece and nephew.

With Vijayamma openly backing Sharmila and filing a counter to Jagan’s petition in the NCLT, the dispute has reached a peak. She also rejected the argument that these assets were gifts. Instead, she maintained that all heirs of YSR have equal rights. This affidavit has not only strengthened Sharmila’s case but also raised legal questions.