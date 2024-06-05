Innovative Action Stunts in Nithiin’s Thammudu

The team of Nithiin’s new film Thammudu completed an expensive schedule last night and it is an action episode that is canned in a massively erected set. The biggest surprise is that the action episode has been canned on the lead actors and it doesn’t have Nithiin present. The team spent ample time to design this innovative action episode and Laya, Varsha Bollamma and others were present in the action episode. The stunt was also canned in multiple locations including Ramoji Film City where the set was constructed.

Nithiin has delivered back-to-back debacles and Thammudu is the costliest attempt in Nithiin’s career. The makers might have a strong belief on director Sriram Venu who delivered super hits like MCA and Vakeel Saab because of which they are spending big on the film. Sapthami Gowda is the leading lady and yesteryear actress Laya plays Nithiin’s sister. Thammudu is the story of a sister and her brother which banks big on action episodes that are extensively shot in Maredumilli forests, Araku and Vizag along with Hyderabad. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.