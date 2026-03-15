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Home > Politics

Innovative Step by AP Government. Health Services Now Available on WhatsApp

Published on March 15, 2026 by nymisha

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Innovative Step by AP Government. Health Services Now Available on WhatsApp

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced another innovative digital service to make public healthcare more accessible. The public can now book outpatient appointments in government hospitals through WhatsApp. This initiative is part of the state’s effort to simplify public services and reduce the need for people to visit government offices.

The service is available through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number 9552300009. Citizens only need to send a simple “Hi” message to this number. Within seconds, a menu of available health services appears on the screen.

Users can log in with the mobile number that is linked to their Aadhaar. After OTP verification they can access the option to book OP appointments in government hospitals across the state.

The system allows patients to choose their district, hospital, and medical department. They must enter basic details such as their name, date of birth, email address, residential address, district, state, and pin code. Once the information is submitted a token number is generated.

By entering the last four digits of the token number the appointment gets confirmed. The system also provides a specific time slot for the hospital visit. Patients can reach the hospital at the given time and receive treatment without waiting in long lines.

This digital facility removes one of the biggest challenges in public healthcare. Earlier, patients had to stand in queues at hospitals just to register for an OP consultation. Now the same process can be completed in minutes through a mobile phone.

With this WhatsApp-based service, the Andhra Pradesh government has shown how technology can make healthcare easier for ordinary citizens. It is a simple idea that can save time, reduce crowding in hospitals, and make medical services more efficient for everyone.

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