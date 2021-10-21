INOX announces Free Shows for Patrons

After a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theatrical business is getting back on track. The government of Maharashtra granted permission to reopen the theatres from October 22nd and a major bunch of releases in Bollywood will start from November 4th. INOX, one of the top multiplex chains of the country announced Free Shows for all the patrons across Maharashtra on October 22nd. All the shows screened between 9AM and 10AM in Maharasthra will be free and the tickets have to be booked on INOX app or web portal. Only two tickets are allowed per transaction and the convenience fee will be applied.

