Inside Info: Chiranjeevi’s Clever Strategy to Promote His Upcoming Movie

Published on February 12, 2025 by nymisha

Inside Info: Chiranjeevi’s Clever Strategy to Promote His Upcoming Movie

At a recent event for another film, Chiranjeevi left the audience in splits with a humorous anecdote about his maternal grandfather. Insiders reveal that this was not a casual talk from the Megastar but a clever strategy from Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi’s funny comments about his grandfather:

Sharing details, Chiranjeevi revealed that his grandfather, Radha Krishna Naidu, was a colourful personality known for his promiscuous lifestyle. According to Chiranjeevi, his grandfather had two official wives and a concubine> Chiranjeevi’s parents often warned him not to follow in his footsteps, especially when he joined the film industry. The audience roared with laughter as Chiranjeevi added more amusing tidbits to the story, displaying his impeccable timing and charm.

While the story succeeded in entertaining the crowd, it left many wondering why Chiranjeevi chose to share this personal anecdote now. Was it purely for humor, or was there more to it?

The Real Reason: A Promotional Masterstroke for Anil Ravipudi – Chiranjeevi film:

Insiders reveal that Chiranjeevi’s storytelling was no mere coincidence but part of a carefully crafted strategy to promote his upcoming film with director Anil Ravipudi. According to sources, the movie’s plot revolves around Chiranjeevi’s character being married to three women, with the roles played by yesteryear heroines. This nostalgic twist is expected to strike a chord with audiences, setting the project apart from the trend of pairing veteran stars with young actresses.

Reportedly, during Anil Ravipudi’s one-hour narration of the story, Chiranjeevi and others in the room were in fits of laughter, highlighting the film’s comedic potential. The movie promises to be a fun-filled entertainer, and the anecdote about his grandfather subtly lays the groundwork for the promotions.

A Long-Term Plan

As time progresses, more details about the film and Chiranjeevi’s unique role are expected to be revealed. The recent anecdote is likely to resurface as part of the marketing campaign, creating a buzz and adding a humorous context to the character he portrays in the film.

Chiranjeevi’s approach reflects his intelligence and knack for engaging audiences, even before the movie begins shooting. By planting the seed of curiosity now, he’s ensuring the film stays in public memory, making it easier to generate hype closer to its release.

With this innovative strategy, Chiranjeevi proves once again why he remains one of the most beloved and influential stars in Indian cinema. Fans can look forward to a laugh riot in his collaboration with Anil Ravipudi.

-ZURAN (@CriticZuran)

