Inside the Wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Published on February 24, 2026 by sankar

Inside the Wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot on February 26th in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur. The duo is majorly concerned about the security and a three-tier security system is hired so that the guests would not be uncomfortable. They want nothing to be leaked out from the intimate ceremony and special security arrangements are made. Special teams are flown down from Hyderabad and the entire resort is taken into their control. No mobile phones are allowed for the celebrations.

Apart from the families, there are very few guests in attendance for their wedding. Reports also say that they may host one more reception in Mumbai apart from Hyderabad. A grand pre-wedding bash will take place tonight in Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. A dress code has been finalized and the guests are informed about the same. South Indian cuisines are served specially for the guests along with the North Indian dishes throughout. Mementos by ITC Hotels has 117 villas with a river and a lake in front along with a private helipad. The total number of guests attending the wedding are said to be 100 including the families and the friends of Vijay and Rashmika.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will get married on February 26th at 10 AM and they are expected to post their clicks on their official social media pages. A grand wedding reception will be hosted by the couple on March 4th in Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

