Instagram captures Allu Arjun’s Daily Routine

Stylish Star Allu Arjun created a sensation by bagging a national award recently. The team of Instagram flew down to Hyderabad and they recorded a video with Allu Arjun that captured his daily routine. From the visuals from his morning life at home to the hectic shooting work on the sets are well captured and released. Some of the exclusive visuals from the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule are released.

Allu Arjun thanked Instagram and welcomed to Hyderabad. The recent schedule of Pushpa: The Rule started in Ramoji Film City. This Sukumar directorial is hitting the screens in summer 2024. Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of India that will release next year.