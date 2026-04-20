Instagram Trap Crimes: How Youngsters Are Turning Social Media into a Crime Hub

The Jubilee Hills case in Hyderabad has brought Instagram crimes into the limelight. The main accused, Koduru Arjun alias Azad, built a digital identity that looked successful and attractive. His posts showcased a lifestyle filled with luxury, nightlife, and confidence. He carefully created his profile to draw attention and earn trust.

The approach followed a clear pattern. Conversations began casually, and over time, they turned personal. Trust was built slowly through regular interaction. Once that trust was secured, the situation changed. Victims were persuaded to share money, valuables, and at times, sensitive information. In one incident, a minor girl from a business family reportedly lost around Rs. 15 lakh. In another case, a young woman was misled with a promise of marriage and lost her gold.

The accused even used people around the victims, like their maid and drivers, to gather information and track movements. In some cases, these intermediaries became part of the exploitation. Then blackmailed for money in exchange for silence over their personal videos.

The money collected was used to sustain the same illusion that attracted victims in the first place. A flashy lifestyle became both the bait and the reward.

A similar pattern was uncovered in Amravati, Maharashtra. Ayaan Ahmed created a strong social media presence that projected confidence and success. He connected with young women and invested time in building familiarity. Once a level of comfort was achieved, the relationship shifted. Investigators said he used personal content as a tool for control and blackmail.

These cases reflect a new kind of crime. The process is gradual and often unnoticed until the damage is done. Young offenders are using digital platforms with precision. They understand how people think and how emotions can be influenced. Law enforcement agencies are responding to this change. In Hyderabad, She Teams played an important role in tracking the accused and breaking the network. Investigations are still in progress. Officials believe that more victims may come forward as awareness grows.

For young users, caution is critical and they should understand that popularity does not mean authenticity. Before accepting a request from any profile you don’t know, think twice and be cautious.