“Insult to Tamil Nadu”: Kamal Haasan Demands Governor Invite Vijay to Form Government

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has strongly defended TVK chief Vijay and his right to form the government after the fractured verdict in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He said denying the single largest party an opportunity to prove its majority would be disrespectful to the people’s mandate.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the largest party with 108 seats. However, Governor Rajendra Arlekar reportedly asked Vijay to return only after securing the support of 118 MLAs. Vijay had already met the Governor twice and is said to have submitted support from 112 legislators, including Congress MLAs.

Kamal Haasan said the election result was historic because no single party received a full mandate to govern independently. He praised DMK chief M. K. Stalin for accepting the verdict and agreeing to play the role of a responsible opposition.

Haasan also reminded constitutional authorities that majority should be tested on the Assembly floor and not inside Raj Bhavan. Referring to the landmark SR Bommai judgment, he said democracy suffers when elected representatives are prevented from taking oath despite a clear public mandate.

Support for Vijay has also come from VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and the Tamil Nadu unit of CPI. Both parties urged the Governor to invite Vijay first and allow a floor test in the Assembly.