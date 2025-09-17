x
Interesting buzz on Prabhas’ Fauji in Bollywood media

Published on September 17, 2025 by snehith

Prabhas

Since morning, Bollywood media houses are abuzz with an interesting rumour about pan-India superstar Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauji under the direction of Telugu filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi.

As per these reports, Hanu Raghavapudi has reportedly approached notable Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan for a pivotal role in this war drama which is currently on shooting floors. The reports further claimed that the Guru actor has agreed to come on board after he liked the narration given by Hanu. Abhishek Bachchan is said to be delighted with the role designed by the director and gave the nod to sign the dotted sign and join the sets.

Fauji boasts an ensemble cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada and Rajesh Sharma. With Abhishek Bachchan joining the cast, it is going to be a star-studded affair. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan’s father Amithabh appeared alongside Prabhas in Kalki 2898AD. Another Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is presently working on the upcoming horror thriller ‘The Raja Saab’.

So, it is becoming inevitable for Bollywood stars to share screen space with Prabhas. If the news about Abhishek Bachchan joining Fauji turns out to be true, it is going to be another casting coup of sorts.

Next Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party Previous Lokesh Kanagaraj back to Khaithi 2?
