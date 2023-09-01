Interesting Developments in War 2

Hrithik Roshan and NTR are all set to join hands for War 2, a high-voltage action entertainer. Ayan Mukerji will handle the film as a director and the scriptwork is said to have been wrapped up. Ayan is in Hyderabad and the pre-production work of the film is on. Ayan will meet NTR during the schedule breaks of Devara. The other actors are being finalized and the shoot of the film is expected to kick-start by the end of this year.

The makers are keen to release War 2 during the Republic Day 2025 weekend and an official announcement would be out very soon. Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter will head for a release during the Republic Day weekend next year. The release date of War 2 will be announced before the shoot commences. Kiara Advani is rumored to play the heroine and Yash Raj Films are the producers. War 2 is planned on a massive budget and it would be shot extensively in several nations.