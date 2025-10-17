x
Home > Movie News

Interesting Move from the team of NTR’s Dragon

Published on October 17, 2025 by sankar

There are a lot of rumors on the upcoming movie of NTR which is tentatively titled Dragon. Prashanth Neel is the director of this high voltage action drama and the new schedule of the film will commence next week after Diwali and will continue till the end of this year. There are strong speculations that the film will not release in 2026 which is untrue. The makers have recently confirmed that the film will be released in 2026.

The makers have closed the digital rights of the film for the leading giant Netflix. The makers have decided not to allow the digital streaming before 8 weeks from the theatrical release. Eight weeks is a decent gap while most of the Telugu films are being streamed in 4 weeks just after 28 days from the theatrical release. Mythri Movie Makers have inked a deal with Netflix about a 8 week digital window considering the Hindi theatrical release. This would also help the film’s theatrical run in other languages.

Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon and NTR lost so much weight for his role. The new release date of Dragon will be announced next year.

