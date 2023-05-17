Interesting: Samantha and Siddhu to team up?

Top actress Samantha took a break to recover from Myositis. She is currently shooting for multiple projects and is in talks for several pan-Indian films. There are strong reports that Samantha and Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy will team up soon for an interesting film. What’s more interesting is Siddhu Jonnalagadda will play the lead role in this untitled project. For now, the project is in the discussion stages.

The film is said to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Nandini Reddy is working on the script from some time and she is waiting for the release of Anni Manchi Sakunamule which will hit the screens this Friday. Samantha may not have anything to do with the result of Anni Manchi Sakunamule as she worked with Nandini Reddy twice in the past. More details awaited.