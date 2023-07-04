Interesting title for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya delivered two back-to-back flops with Thank You and Custody. The actor is extra cautious and he is in talks with Chandoo Mondeti for an interesting film. The story is set in the backdrop of Srikakulam village and narrates about the lifestory of a fisherman. The team is considering Tandel as the film’s title and an announcement is awaited. Chandoo and his team worked on the script for years.

GA2 Pictures will produce this project and an official launch will take place next month. There are reports that Anirudh Ravichander has been approached to score the music. The other rumor says that Keerthy Suresh is the frontrunner for the role of the heroine. Chaitanya is keen to start the shoot once he is convinced completely. An official announcement about the film is expected to be made soon.